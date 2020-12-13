On Air: Federal News Network program
UNC-Asheville 90, High Point 84, OT

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT (1-4)

Elmore 6-8 1-3 13, Izunabor 3-8 2-5 8, Childress 0-2 0-0 0, Flowers 3-11 4-4 11, Wright 7-15 5-6 22, Coleman 2-3 2-2 6, House 5-11 0-0 11, Sanchez 4-5 1-2 9, Randleman 0-2 2-2 2, Holt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-68 17-24 84.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (3-2)

Clayborne 4-5 2-4 10, Battle 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 6-13 3-4 19, Stephney 2-5 4-4 9, Thorpe 6-9 3-6 18, Batts 5-10 0-0 11, Jude 3-5 5-5 14, Mason 2-3 1-3 5, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Marable 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 18-26 90.

Halftime_High Point 35-31. 3-Point Goals_High Point 5-16 (Wright 3-5, Flowers 1-3, House 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Holt 0-1, Childress 0-2), UNC-Asheville 12-28 (Jones 4-10, Jude 3-5, Thorpe 3-5, Batts 1-4, Stephney 1-4). Fouled Out_Clayborne. Rebounds_High Point 31 (Flowers, Coleman 6), UNC-Asheville 27 (Clayborne 8). Assists_High Point 14 (Flowers, Wright 5), UNC-Asheville 20 (Stephney, Thorpe 6). Total Fouls_High Point 20, UNC-Asheville 23.

