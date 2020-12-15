UNC-Greensboro 65, SC-Upstate 57

SC-UPSTATE (0-7)

Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Bruner 5-17 2-2 13, White 4-6 1-2 12, Aldrich 2-4 1-2 6, Mozone 2-8 3-3 9, Zink 5-6 1-5 11, Jernigan 0-4 0-0 0, Hammond 0-7 2-2 2, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 10-16 57.

UNC-GREENSBORO (3-3)

Abdulsalam 3-6 3-4 9, Allegri 3-6 0-0 7, Koval 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 2-5 2-4 6, Ke.Langley 3-7 2-4 9, Thompson 5-8 2-2 16, Hensley 2-3 0-0 4, Ko.Langley 0-5 2-2 2, A.J. 2-7 0-0 4, Leyte 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 11-16 65.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 28-24. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 7-22 (White 3-4, Mozone 2-6, Aldrich 1-3, Bruner 1-8, Jernigan 0-1), UNC-Greensboro 6-20 (Thompson 4-4, Ke.Langley 1-2, Allegri 1-4, Hensley 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Koval 0-2, A.J. 0-5). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 31 (Bruner 8), UNC-Greensboro 33 (Abdulsalam 6). Assists_SC-Upstate 9 (Bruner 4), UNC-Greensboro 11 (Ke.Langley 5). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 15, UNC-Greensboro 11.

