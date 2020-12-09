UNC-Wilmington 116, St. Andrews 66

ST. ANDREWS (0-3)
Metcalf 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 3-6 1-1 7, Williams 4-8 0-0 8, Clay 7-13 1-2 18, Drummond 4-6 0-1 8, Taylor 3-6 3-4 9, McRae 0-1 2-2 2, Sembly 1-5 0-0 3, Harbison 1-2 2-2 5, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Bruce 0-1 2-2 2, McFadden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 11-14 66.
UNC-WILMINGTON (3-2)
Bowen 3-6 0-0 6, Harvey 3-5 0-0 8, Okauru 5-7 0-0 12, Pridgen 5-9 2-4 13, Tolefree 2-5 4-6 8, Boggs 9-12 4-5 25, Gadsden 8-15 2-3 22, Steere 3-6 3-4 9, Dodd 6-6 1-2 13, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-73 16-24 116.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 62-32. 3-Point Goals_St. Andrews 5-10 (Clay 3-5, Harbison 1-1, Sembly 1-1, Drummond 0-1, McRae 0-1, Metcalf 0-1), UNC-Wilmington 12-30 (Gadsden 4-10, Boggs 3-5, Harvey 2-4, Okauru 2-4, Pridgen 1-4, Jenkins 0-1, Tolefree 0-2). Fouled Out_Jenkins. Rebounds_St. Andrews 23 (Thompson, Clay 5), UNC-Wilmington 38 (Pridgen 11). Assists_St. Andrews 7 (Thompson, Williams, Drummond, McRae, Harbison, Smith, Bruce 1), UNC-Wilmington 26 (Tolefree, Gadsden 6). Total Fouls_St. Andrews 18, UNC-Wilmington 16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments