UNC-Wilmington tops St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jake Boggs scored a career-high 25 points and Ty Gadsden added 22 as UNC Wilmington easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66 on Wednesday night.

Boggs hit 9 of 12 shots, and Gadsden had six assists.

Imajae Dodd had 13 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Joe Pridgen added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season UNC Wilmington scored at least 100 points.

Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

