UNCG goes up against NC A&T

UNC Greensboro (4-3) vs. NC A&T (3-8)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro pays visit to NC A&T in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. UNC Greensboro won 71-64 at Elon, while NC A&T fell to Charlotte, 76-72.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Isaiah Miller is averaging 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the way for the Spartans. Khyre Thompson is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Kameron Langley, who is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. NC A&T has 57 assists on 95 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SoCon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.