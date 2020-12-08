United loses 3-2 at Leipzig, knocked out of Champs League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Three-time European champion Manchester United was knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after losing 3-2 at Leipzig.

The German team’s win assured it of progression to the knockout stage with a three-point lead over United in Group H. Paris Saint-Germain, which is level on points with United, is also through to the last 16 due to its better head-to-head record against United.

PSG’s game with İstanbul Başakşehir was suspended after about 15 minutes at 0-0 when players walked off the field after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial slur against Başakşehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.

United got off to a terrible start with Angeliño opening the scoring in the second minute. Marcel Sabitzer floated in a perfect cross and Angeliño rushed in to thump the ball into the far corner. The Spanish left back’s goal was his seventh in 17 competitive appearances for Leipzig since joining on loan from Manchester City.

The Leipzig players’ fired-up celebrations suggested they hadn’t forgotten their 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. That remains Leipzig’s heaviest loss.

Angeliño tested United goalkeeper David de Gea again in the eighth minute as the home team maintained its intensity.

Angeliño soon followed up his goal with a cross for Amadou Haidara, who scored with a volley in the 13th. Again the home players roared.

There were more cheers when Willi Orban prodded in the third, but this time United found respite from VAR, which found the Hungarian defender was offside after Ibrahima Konaté’s initial effort came back off the post.

The visitors gradually improved toward the end of the first half, when Leipzig found it harder to break through.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær bought on Dutch all-rounder Donny van de Beek for the second half, then Paul Pogba with around a half-hour remaining.

Marcus Rashford, who scored a hat trick in the reverse fixture, tried his luck from distance in the 64th before Bruno Fernandes drew a good save from Péter Gulácsi, then struck the crossbar with a free kick.

Just as United was getting stronger, however, Justin Kluivert made it 3-0 in the 69th. United’s defense failed to deal with the ball after Christopher Nkunku diverted Angeliño’s cross into the area and Kluivert chipped the outrushing ‘keeper.

Fernandes pulled one back with a penalty in the 80th after Konaté was adjudged to have fouled Mason Greenwood and Pogba made it 3-2 two minutes later when he powered in a header from a corner via Konaté’s thigh and Gulácsi’s arm.

United couldn’t find the equalizer it needed to be sure of progress, however.

