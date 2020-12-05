UNLV 68, Kansas St. 58

UNLV (1-4)
Mbacke Diong 1-2 4-6 6, Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Grill 5-8 0-0 12, Hamilton 8-15 0-0 18, Jenkins 9-17 0-0 25, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Blake 2-3 0-0 5, Tillis 0-0 0-0 0, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 4-6 68.
KANSAS ST. (1-3)
Ezeagu 1-2 0-0 2, A.Gordon 2-9 0-0 4, D.Gordon 3-9 1-2 9, McGuirl 5-13 5-6 17, Pack 4-11 0-0 9, Miguel 2-7 0-0 5, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Bradford 2-3 1-1 5, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 7-9 58.
Halftime_UNLV 31-30. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 12-27 (Jenkins 7-13, Grill 2-5, Hamilton 2-5, Blake 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Wood 0-1), Kansas St. 7-24 (D.Gordon 2-4, McGuirl 2-5, Williams 1-2, Pack 1-4, Miguel 1-5, A.Gordon 0-4). Fouled Out_Mbacke Diong. Rebounds_UNLV 29 (Hamilton 8), Kansas St. 30 (A.Gordon 9). Assists_UNLV 15 (Hamilton 6), Kansas St. 13 (Pack 7). Total Fouls_UNLV 12, Kansas St. 13.
