US stock indexes edge higher a day after setting records

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in afternoon trading as investors continue to balance hope for additional aid from Washington with a spike in virus cases that is still holding back a broad economic recovery. The S&P 500 is hovering around its record high after a broad rally on Tuesday broke a four-day losing streak. Those gains pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks to record highs. Fresh signs of cooperation on a new round of financial stimulus helped boost optimism as more evidence emerges that the economic recovery is stalling.

Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, the biggest drop in seven months, a sign that Americans held back on spending during the start of the holiday shopping season. The U.S. Commerce Department also revised October’s number, saying on Wednesday that retail sales actually fell 0.1% that month, instead of rising 0.3% as it previously reported. Americans have cut back on spending after losing a $600 weekly boost to unemployment checks that expired over the summer. A surge in coronavirus infections nationwide is also keeping Americans from spending.

Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional leaders appear to be on the brink of a long-delayed COVID-19 aid package. A deal could come as early as Wednesday on legislation that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions. Negotiations are working on a $900 billion package that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits. They’re also looking to include new direct payments of about $600 to most Americans. There’s intense pressure for a deal. Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people. Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic.

Minnesota to keep indoor restaurants closed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz plans to keep bars and restaurants in Minnesota closed for indoor service through the holidays. Walz is expected to make the announcement extending the restrictions he imposed last month for a four-week “pause” that was due to expire Friday. The governor’s order also closed fitness centers and other places where people gather, as well as high school and other organized sports. Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann says the governor will lay out a strategy that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students. Also, the governor is expected to sign the state COVID-19 relief package into law this week. Up to $88 million will be distributed by the state revenue officials to establishments that have seen at least a 30% drop in sales revenue from last year.

Northeast preps for impending major snowstorm

NEW YORK (AP) — Restaurants across New York City are facing the challenge of how to protect makeshift outdoor dining spaces from a fleet of snowplows that will roll out to deal with a major snowstorm. The city has ordered all outdoor dining suspended by 2 p.m. Wednesday, around the time when the storm is expected to start dumping a foot or more of snow in the city and throughout the Northeast. New York City restaurants aren’t being required to break down wooden shacks and other structures they’ve set up in parking spaces for outdoor dining during the pandemic. Meanwhile, New Jersey is poised to restrict commercial traffic from some highways because of the impending snowstorm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s mandatory face mask mandate, which opponents claimed is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins dismissed the lawsuit calling it a “shotgun pleading” that makes a lot of accusations without organization or solid legal claims. Health officials have credited masks with lessening the impact of the coronavirus. The mask order, which was first imposed in the summer and extends at least through Jan. 22, requires people over age 6 to wear masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors when it’s not possible to stay at least 6 feet away.

Tyson facing another lawsuit over employee COVID-19 death

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — The family of a Tyson employee who died of COVID-19 at a plant in Iowa is suing the meat processing giant. The family of 65-year-old Michael Everhard allege he contracted the virus at the Storm Lake plant after Tyson required him to work in enclosed spaces without proper safety protocols to protect against the virus. It’s the latest lawsuit filed in Iowa against the Arkansas-based company. In November, Tyson suspended top officials at its pork plant in Waterloo over allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a coronavirus outbreak. At least 1,000 workers were infected and six died.

US brands Vietnam, Switzerland as currency manipulators

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has branded Vietnam and Switzerland as currency manipulators while putting China and nine other countries on a watch list in an annual report designed to halt countries from manipulating their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages. It marked the first time that the United States has labeled another country as a currency manipulator since August 2019 when it called out China. The Treasury report said that Vietnam and Switzerland were the only two countries that met all three criteria for being named a currency manipulator. The designation will trigger special negotiations over the next year. If they are not successful in resolving the currency complain, the United States can move forward to impose economic sanctions on Vietnam and Switzerland.

Hack brings unwanted attention to obscure but vital IT firm

UNDATED (AP) — Before this week, few people were aware of SolarWinds, a Texas-based software company providing vital computer network monitoring services to corporations and government agencies around the world. But the revelation that elite cyber spies have spent months secretly exploiting SolarWinds software to peer into computer networks has put many of its highest-profile customers in national governments and Fortune 500 companies on high alert. The breach has caused a crisis for the 21-year-old company as it responds to the concerns of thousands of customers that installed a software update that made them vulnerable to hackers.

EU unveils revamp of cybersecurity rules days after hack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is revamping its dated cybersecurity rules, just days after data on a new coronavirus vaccine was unlawfully accessed in a hack attack on the European Medicines Agency. The current regulations date from 2008 and the European Commission wants to update them and give them some teeth, including fines for operators who break the rules. EU infrastructure was hit by around 450 cyber incidents last year. The reforms unveiled Wednesday include a plan to beef up cyber sanctions against countries, people and organizations. Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas says Europe’s “time of innocence is over. We know that we are a target.”

German government backs bill requiring 5G security pledge

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved a bill Wednesday that would require companies involved in setting up critical infrastructure such as high-speed 5G networks to declare their equipment can’t be used for sabotage, espionage or terrorism. The bill, which now goes to parliament, addresses concerns that vendors such as Chinese tech company Huawei might pose a security risk if they have access to core parts of the German telecoms network. Companies will be required to submit a “guarantee” that contains details on how they ensure that components of critical systems can’t be misused for illegal purposes. A vendor that fails to meet the threshold for trustworthiness can be banned from operating equipment. Huawei denies U.S. allegations of facilitating Chinese spying.

High court agrees to hear NCAA athlete compensation case

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook is again pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices, this time saying in full page newspaper ads that the social media giant is standing up for small businesses. In ads that ran in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national newspapers, Facebook said Apple's new rules "limit businesses ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively." Apple says the new rules are an important step in protecting user privacy.

Florida shuts down bay known nationally for its oysters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida agency voted to shut down oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay through the end of 2025. The Florida Fish and Wildlife voted unanimously for the closure what will deal a blow to an area that historically produced 90% of the state’s oysters and 10% of the nation’s. The commission issued an emergency order in July shutting down oyster harvesting on Aug. 1 and said Wednesday that if conditions improve more quickly, they may end the closure sooner. The industry has struggled for years, in large part due to a drain on freshwater flowing into the bay. Atlanta uses the water upstream as a water supply.

