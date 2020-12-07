USC plays UC Irvine

UC Irvine (1-2) vs. Southern California (3-1)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California plays host to UC Irvine in an early season matchup. UC Irvine blew out La Sierra University by 50 at home on Wednesday. Southern California lost 61-58 to UConn on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Evan Mobley has put up 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks to lead the charge for the Trojans. Complementing E. Mobley is Drew Peterson, who is maintaining an average of 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Anteaters are led by Brad Greene, who is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds.EFFICIENT EVAN: In four appearances this season, Southern California’s E. Mobley has shot 61 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has attempted the second-most free throws among all Pac-12 teams. The Trojans have averaged 26.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.