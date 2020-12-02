On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UTA plays Tulsa

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

Texas-Arlington (1-2) vs. Tulsa (0-2)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington goes up against Tulsa in an early season matchup. Texas-Arlington beat Northwestern State by nine on Saturday. Tulsa lost 69-58 to South Carolina on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring this season.SHAHADA CAN SHOOT: Shahada Wells has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 54.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 6.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Division I teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 5.3 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

