Utah 75, Idaho St. 59

IDAHO ST. (0-4)
Parker 2-10 2-2 7, Porter 2-4 0-0 4, Cool 7-12 2-2 18, Ford 4-13 0-0 10, Smellie 1-8 4-5 6, Carr 1-1 0-0 2, Buzangu 2-3 2-2 6, Sorensen 2-5 2-3 6, Karstetter 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 12-14 59.
UTAH (2-0)
Allen 3-9 4-6 11, Jantunen 4-7 0-0 10, B.Carlson 6-11 0-0 13, Jones 5-8 0-0 12, Plummer 5-10 1-2 13, Larsson 5-6 3-4 14, Battin 0-1 2-2 2, Martinez 0-3 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 10-14 75.
Halftime_Utah 41-20. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 5-22 (Cool 2-5, Ford 2-6, Parker 1-3, Karstetter 0-1, Sorensen 0-2, Smellie 0-5), Utah 9-18 (Jantunen 2-3, Jones 2-3, Plummer 2-5, Larsson 1-1, Allen 1-2, B.Carlson 1-2, Battin 0-1, Martinez 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 36 (Ford 10), Utah 22 (Plummer, Battin 5). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Ford 4), Utah 21 (Jones, Battin 5). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 15, Utah 15.
