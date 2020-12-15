Trending:
Utah 75, Utah Valley 67

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:09 pm
UTAH VALLEY (2-4)

Cole 12-16 6-8 31, Aimaq 3-7 1-2 7, Brinson 0-3 2-2 2, Darthard 1-2 0-1 3, Woodbury 4-8 2-3 10, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, McClanahan 1-3 0-0 3, Leifson 2-4 0-0 6, Fuller 2-5 1-2 5, McCord 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 12-18 67.

UTAH (3-1)

Allen 8-17 3-4 19, Jantunen 2-3 0-0 4, Carlson 6-10 2-6 14, Jones 4-7 2-2 12, Plummer 4-10 2-2 12, Battin 2-6 2-3 6, Larsson 1-4 4-4 6, Martinez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 15-21 75.

Halftime_Utah 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 5-15 (Leifson 2-4, Cole 1-1, Darthard 1-2, McClanahan 1-2, Brinson 0-2, Woodbury 0-4), Utah 4-10 (Plummer 2-3, Jones 2-4, Allen 0-1, Battin 0-1, Martinez 0-1). Fouled Out_Brinson. Rebounds_Utah Valley 31 (Cole 10), Utah 26 (Allen 6). Assists_Utah Valley 17 (Woodbury 8), Utah 15 (Jones, Battin 4). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 23, Utah 19.

