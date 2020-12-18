Utah 79, Idaho 41

IDAHO (0-5)

Blakney 4-6 5-5 13, Madden 1-5 0-0 2, Quinnett 2-9 0-0 6, Robinson 2-9 0-0 4, Garvin 0-4 0-0 0, Thacker 4-11 0-1 10, Christensen 1-4 0-0 2, Kilgore 0-2 0-0 0, Thiombane 0-2 0-0 0, Christmas 0-3 0-0 0, Youngman 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 16-57 5-6 41.

UTAH (4-1)

Allen 6-13 8-8 22, Battin 2-8 2-2 6, Carlson 1-2 2-2 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Plummer 4-10 0-0 9, Thioune 2-3 0-0 4, Larsson 4-8 6-6 15, Martinez 3-5 0-1 7, Brenchley 1-6 0-0 3, Kellier 1-4 1-2 3, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 0-0 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 21-23 79.

Halftime_Utah 40-16. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 4-23 (Quinnett 2-6, Thacker 2-6, Christmas 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Garvin 0-3, Madden 0-4), Utah 6-23 (Allen 2-3, Larsson 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Brenchley 1-4, Plummer 1-4, Jones 0-1, Kellier 0-1, Wenzel 0-2, Battin 0-4). Rebounds_Idaho 30 (Madden, Christensen 6), Utah 42 (Thioune 9). Assists_Idaho 8 (Madden 5), Utah 16 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Idaho 20, Utah 14.

