Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Utah 79, Idaho 41

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

IDAHO (0-5)

Blakney 4-6 5-5 13, Madden 1-5 0-0 2, Quinnett 2-9 0-0 6, Robinson 2-9 0-0 4, Garvin 0-4 0-0 0, Thacker 4-11 0-1 10, Christensen 1-4 0-0 2, Kilgore 0-2 0-0 0, Thiombane 0-2 0-0 0, Christmas 0-3 0-0 0, Youngman 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 16-57 5-6 41.

UTAH (4-1)

Allen 6-13 8-8 22, Battin 2-8 2-2 6, Carlson 1-2 2-2 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Plummer 4-10 0-0 9, Thioune 2-3 0-0 4, Larsson 4-8 6-6 15, Martinez 3-5 0-1 7, Brenchley 1-6 0-0 3, Kellier 1-4 1-2 3, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 0-0 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 21-23 79.

Halftime_Utah 40-16. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 4-23 (Quinnett 2-6, Thacker 2-6, Christmas 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Garvin 0-3, Madden 0-4), Utah 6-23 (Allen 2-3, Larsson 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Brenchley 1-4, Plummer 1-4, Jones 0-1, Kellier 0-1, Wenzel 0-2, Battin 0-4). Rebounds_Idaho 30 (Madden, Christensen 6), Utah 42 (Thioune 9). Assists_Idaho 8 (Madden 5), Utah 16 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Idaho 20, Utah 14.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones