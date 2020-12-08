Utah 85, No. T-15 Oregon St. 79

UTAH (1-1)
Pendande 2-8 4-5 8, Torres 0-3 0-0 0, Becker 0-4 1-4 1, Gylten 3-9 4-4 12, Maxwell 10-15 10-10 34, Puc 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 6-15 2-2 15, McFarland 0-2 0-0 0, McQueen 3-4 0-0 9, Rees 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-68 21-25 85
OREGON ST. (3-1)
Corosdale 4-7 2-2 12, Jones 1-10 4-6 6, Mack 2-9 2-2 7, Goforth 4-11 8-11 16, Goodman 7-10 1-1 20, Mitrovic 3-5 0-0 6, Subasic 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-3 0-0 8, Samuel 1-1 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 19-24 79
|Utah
|20
|15
|24
|26
|—
|85
|Oregon St.
|24
|9
|20
|26
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Utah 10-27 (Pendande 0-1, Torres 0-1, Becker 0-1, Gylten 2-5, Maxwell 4-7, Puc 0-1, Martin 1-6, McQueen 3-4, Rees 0-1), Oregon St. 10-24 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 1-5, Goforth 0-4, Goodman 5-7, Mitrovic 0-1, Simmons 2-2). Assists_Utah 13 (Gylten 4), Oregon St. 16 (Goodman 4). Fouled Out_Utah Gylten, Oregon St. Goodman. Rebounds_Utah 41 (Becker 6-8), Oregon St. 33 (Corosdale 3-7). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Oregon St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
