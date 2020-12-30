On Air: Federal News Network program
Utah hosts conference rival Phoenix

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:05 am
Phoenix Suns (3-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on Utah in Western Conference action Thursday.

Utah finished 44-28 overall and 23-12 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

Phoenix finished 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 27.2 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

