On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Utah shuts down Idaho 79-41

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Timmy Allen had 22 points and six rebounds and Utah held Idaho to 16 first-half points on the way to a 79-41 win on Friday night.

Allen had as many points as the Vandals at the 10-minute mark of the second half when the Utes (4-1) led 63-22.

Pelle Larsson added 15 points including all six of his free throws for Utah, which was 21 of 23 from the foul line.

Scott Blakney had 13 points and Damen Thacker scored 10 for the Vandals (0-5), who made 16 of 57 shots and 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

Utah had 13 steals and scored 19 points off Idaho’s 22 turnovers.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak’s son, Luc, made his college debut when he entered the game with 4:44 left in the game and scored two points on a pair of free throws for the Utes.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones