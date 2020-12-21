Utah St. 107, San Jose St. 62

SAN JOSE ST. (1-3)

Courtney 0-4 0-0 0, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 2-10 3-5 7, Moore 1-4 1-5 3, Washington 8-16 2-3 20, Agee 3-9 1-2 7, Smith 1-6 2-2 5, Mendoza 4-9 1-2 11, Simmons 1-5 0-0 3, Lacewell 0-3 0-0 0, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 3-3 0-2 6. Totals 23-70 10-21 62.

UTAH ST. (4-3)

Bean 8-10 0-0 16, Queta 3-3 2-2 8, Anthony 5-9 2-4 12, Miller 5-9 0-0 14, Worster 2-9 2-2 6, Bairstow 3-4 0-0 7, Anderson 4-11 1-1 9, Ashworth 3-6 2-2 10, Dorius 4-7 0-2 8, Shulga 2-6 0-0 6, Zapala 1-3 1-2 3, Vedischev 3-6 0-0 8, Karwowski 0-0 0-0 0, Stastny 0-0 0-0 0, Wickizer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-83 10-15 107.

Halftime_Utah St. 47-26. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-26 (Mendoza 2-6, Washington 2-6, Simmons 1-4, Smith 1-4, Hammonds 0-1, Lacewell 0-1, Moore 0-1, Knight 0-3), Utah St. 11-31 (Miller 4-7, Shulga 2-4, Vedischev 2-4, Ashworth 2-5, Bairstow 1-1, Anthony 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Worster 0-6). Fouled Out_Zapala. Rebounds_San Jose St. 35 (Knight 6), Utah St. 55 (Bean 11). Assists_San Jose St. 9 (Moore, Smith, Lacewell 2), Utah St. 27 (Worster 7). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 13, Utah St. 22. A_1,354 (10,270).

