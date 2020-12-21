On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Utah St. 107, San Jose St. 62

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:58 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE ST. (1-3)

Courtney 0-4 0-0 0, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 2-10 3-5 7, Moore 1-4 1-5 3, Washington 8-16 2-3 20, Agee 3-9 1-2 7, Smith 1-6 2-2 5, Mendoza 4-9 1-2 11, Simmons 1-5 0-0 3, Lacewell 0-3 0-0 0, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 3-3 0-2 6. Totals 23-70 10-21 62.

UTAH ST. (4-3)

Bean 8-10 0-0 16, Queta 3-3 2-2 8, Anthony 5-9 2-4 12, Miller 5-9 0-0 14, Worster 2-9 2-2 6, Bairstow 3-4 0-0 7, Anderson 4-11 1-1 9, Ashworth 3-6 2-2 10, Dorius 4-7 0-2 8, Shulga 2-6 0-0 6, Zapala 1-3 1-2 3, Vedischev 3-6 0-0 8, Karwowski 0-0 0-0 0, Stastny 0-0 0-0 0, Wickizer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-83 10-15 107.

Halftime_Utah St. 47-26. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-26 (Mendoza 2-6, Washington 2-6, Simmons 1-4, Smith 1-4, Hammonds 0-1, Lacewell 0-1, Moore 0-1, Knight 0-3), Utah St. 11-31 (Miller 4-7, Shulga 2-4, Vedischev 2-4, Ashworth 2-5, Bairstow 1-1, Anthony 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Worster 0-6). Fouled Out_Zapala. Rebounds_San Jose St. 35 (Knight 6), Utah St. 55 (Bean 11). Assists_San Jose St. 9 (Moore, Smith, Lacewell 2), Utah St. 27 (Worster 7). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 13, Utah St. 22. A_1,354 (10,270).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station