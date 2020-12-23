Utah St. 85, San Jose St. 52

SAN JOSE ST. (1-4)

Agee 0-3 4-8 4, Clarkin 2-2 0-0 4, Knight 1-12 2-2 4, Mendoza 2-9 2-2 7, Moore 1-4 4-4 6, Washington 4-17 3-4 11, Simmons 2-3 1-2 7, Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Courtney 0-2 2-4 2, Lacewell 1-3 0-0 2, Dhaliwal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-64 18-26 52.

UTAH ST. (5-3)

Bean 2-7 2-2 6, Queta 4-9 1-3 9, Anthony 2-5 4-6 8, Miller 5-9 0-1 12, Worster 5-11 3-4 15, Ashworth 1-4 5-6 8, Bairstow 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 3-6 0-0 7, Dorius 1-2 0-0 2, Zapala 1-3 2-3 4, Shulga 0-2 0-0 0, Vedischev 1-4 0-0 3, Karwowski 0-1 0-0 0, Stastny 0-0 0-0 0, Wickizer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 17-25 85.

Halftime_Utah St. 42-25. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 4-20 (Simmons 2-3, Mendoza 1-4, Smith 1-4, Dhaliwal 0-1, Knight 0-1, Lacewell 0-1, Moore 0-2, Washington 0-4), Utah St. 8-24 (Miller 2-5, Worster 2-6, Ashworth 1-2, Bairstow 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Vedischev 1-4, Bean 0-1, Shulga 0-1). Rebounds_San Jose St. 38 (Knight, Simmons 9), Utah St. 52 (Bean 12). Assists_San Jose St. 8 (Simmons 3), Utah St. 19 (Queta, Anthony, Ashworth 4). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 21, Utah St. 18. A_1,151 (10,270).

