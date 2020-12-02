Utah Valley 79, Westminster (UT) 71

WESTMINSTER (UT) (0-2)
Willardson 1-7 4-4 6, Andrews 5-8 6-7 17, Banks 0-4 6-7 6, Miller 6-11 2-2 15, Torbert 4-10 1-3 11, Jordan 5-7 0-0 11, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Blackner 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Cervantez 0-0 0-0 0, Kitzman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 19-23 71.
UTAH VALLEY (2-1)
Aimaq 6-13 0-2 12, Darthard 5-8 3-4 16, Nield 3-6 6-7 13, Overton 7-10 1-4 16, Woodbury 3-10 4-4 11, McClanahan 1-5 0-0 3, McCord 1-4 1-2 3, Farrer 0-0 2-2 2, Leifson 1-4 0-1 3. Totals 27-60 17-26 79.
Halftime_Utah Valley 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Westminster (UT) 6-22 (Torbert 2-6, Blackner 1-2, Andrews 1-3, Jordan 1-3, Miller 1-4, Bell 0-1, Willardson 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Utah Valley 8-24 (Darthard 3-5, McClanahan 1-2, Overton 1-2, Leifson 1-4, Nield 1-4, Woodbury 1-4, McCord 0-3). Fouled Out_Andrews, Blackner, Woodbury. Rebounds_Westminster (UT) 32 (Andrews 9), Utah Valley 36 (Aimaq 18). Assists_Westminster (UT) 12 (Banks 4), Utah Valley 22 (Nield 6). Total Fouls_Westminster (UT) 25, Utah Valley 23.
