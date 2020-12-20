On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UTEP 79, Benedictine at Mesa 59

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:42 pm
BENEDICTINE AT MESA (0-3)

Sessions 4-12 3-3 13, Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Carolina 3-9 4-5 11, Denham 4-11 2-2 11, Tate 2-7 0-0 4, Struhs 2-4 1-2 7, Beecher 1-4 0-0 2, Fernstrom 1-7 0-0 3, Cheney 0-7 0-0 0, Grijalva 0-2 0-2 0, K.White 1-2 0-0 2, Hernandez 0-0 0-1 0, Ahlstrom 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-71 12-17 59.

UTEP (4-2)

Verhoeven 6-7 3-3 15, Williams 3-8 2-2 9, Bieniemy 3-8 1-3 8, Boum 3-10 0-0 7, Kennedy 1-2 2-4 5, Agnew 6-13 3-5 16, Vulikic 2-5 0-0 5, Sjolund 1-5 0-0 2, Hess 1-3 0-0 3, Odigie 1-4 1-2 3, Onyema 1-2 0-0 2, Dekoninck 2-3 0-0 4, Clardy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 12-19 79.

Halftime_UTEP 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Benedictine at Mesa 7-26 (Struhs 2-4, Sessions 2-5, Carolina 1-3, Denham 1-5, Fernstrom 1-5, Cheney 0-1, Tate 0-1, Beecher 0-2), UTEP 7-32 (Kennedy 1-2, Hess 1-3, Vulikic 1-3, Bieniemy 1-4, Williams 1-4, Boum 1-5, Agnew 1-6, Dekoninck 0-1, Odigie 0-1, Sjolund 0-3). Fouled Out_Denham. Rebounds_Benedictine at Mesa 41 (Sessions 9), UTEP 52 (Verhoeven 10). Assists_Benedictine at Mesa 10 (Fernstrom, Grijalva 2), UTEP 13 (Bieniemy, Kennedy, Vulikic 3). Total Fouls_Benedictine at Mesa 17, UTEP 16.

