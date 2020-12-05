UTEP 84, Sul Ross State University 65

SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY (0-2)
Dixon 4-9 2-3 10, Paredes 5-9 0-0 14, Licon 6-12 0-0 13, Minix 2-2 0-0 6, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Boone 5-9 0-0 13, Kerley 1-7 1-2 3, Kelsey 1-3 0-0 2, C.Perkins 1-4 0-0 2, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, J.Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Spears 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 3-5 65.
UTEP (2-0)
Verhoeven 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 13-19 0-0 26, Boum 8-15 13-13 34, Kennedy 4-10 0-0 9, Vulikic 0-2 0-0 0, Hess 1-6 0-0 3, Sjolund 2-7 0-0 6, Odigie 1-2 0-0 2, Clardy 0-0 0-0 0, Dekoninck 0-0 0-0 0, Onyema 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-65 13-13 84.
Halftime_Sul Ross State University 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Sul Ross State University 10-28 (Paredes 4-6, Boone 3-7, Minix 2-2, Licon 1-4, C.Perkins 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Kerley 0-6), UTEP 9-23 (Boum 5-8, Sjolund 2-7, Kennedy 1-2, Hess 1-5, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Sul Ross State University 28 (Paredes, Licon 7), UTEP 36 (Williams 13). Assists_Sul Ross State University 12 (Lopez 4), UTEP 23 (Boum 11). Total Fouls_Sul Ross State University 15, UTEP 7.
