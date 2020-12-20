UTEP faces Benedictine Mesa

Benedictine Mesa vs. UTEP (3-2)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners are set to battle the Redhawks of NAIA member Benedictine Mesa. UTEP is coming off a 76-63 win on the road over Arizona State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTEP’s Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Miners points this season.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Austin Denham has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Miners offense scored 64.3 points per contest in those 10 games.

