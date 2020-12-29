On Air: Federal News Network program
UTM, JSU meet in conference play

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 6:30 am
UT Martin (3-2, 1-0) vs. Jacksonville State (6-2, 2-0)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as UT Martin takes on Jacksonville State. Jacksonville State beat Carver College by 59 points at home on Sunday, while UT Martin fell 90-43 at Mississippi last week.

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams has averaged 14.1 points and four rebounds while Jalen Finch has put up 9.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals. For the Skyhawks, Cameron Holden has averaged 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while Eden Holt has put up 11.6 points.CLUTCH CAMERON: Holden has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Skyhawks. Jacksonville State has 61 assists on 93 field goals (65.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while UT Martin has assists on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among OVC teams. The Gamecocks have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

