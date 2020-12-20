On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UTSA 102, Our Lady of the Lake 70

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 7:00 pm
< a min read
      

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE (1-6)

Embry 6-12 2-2 14, Monzon 5-10 2-4 14, Minniefield 1-6 0-0 3, Patterson 1-5 1-2 3, White 4-8 5-6 14, Woddington 2-5 1-2 6, Jones 1-6 4-5 6, M.Williams 1-7 2-2 4, J.Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Trevino 0-0 0-0 0, Kintu 0-2 3-4 3, Tedesjo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 21-29 70.

UTSA (3-3)

Alley 2-6 1-2 5, Germany 6-9 5-6 17, Jackson 10-15 4-6 27, Wallace 5-16 1-2 13, Parrish 1-6 0-0 2, Ivy-Curry 1-5 2-2 4, Bofinger 1-5 0-0 2, Czumbel 1-3 1-2 4, Ford 1-4 0-0 2, Barisic 6-9 1-1 14, Rodriguez 0-3 3-4 3, Sanni 1-6 2-2 5, Addo-Ankrah 1-1 2-2 4, Jabbar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-88 22-29 102.

Halftime_UTSA 54-30. 3-Point Goals_Our Lady of the Lake 5-23 (Monzon 2-5, Minniefield 1-2, Woddington 1-3, White 1-5, Embry 0-1, Goode 0-1, Jones 0-1, M.Williams 0-2, J.Williams 0-3), UTSA 8-28 (Jackson 3-7, Wallace 2-8, Czumbel 1-2, Barisic 1-3, Sanni 1-3, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Alley 0-2, Parrish 0-2). Fouled Out_Patterson, Czumbel. Rebounds_Our Lady of the Lake 35 (Monzon 10), UTSA 63 (Germany 12). Assists_Our Lady of the Lake 10 (Embry, Monzon, Minniefield, Woddington 2), UTSA 22 (Wallace 7). Total Fouls_Our Lady of the Lake 22, UTSA 21. A_402 (4,080).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine