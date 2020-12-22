On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UTSA 88, Lamar 66

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:43 pm
LAMAR (1-7)

Sullivan 2-5 1-2 5, Bennett 4-6 0-1 8, Buster 7-16 0-0 18, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Kopp 2-8 4-4 10, Harrison 4-6 4-5 13, Muoka 1-2 1-3 3, Nickerson 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-3 1-2 1, Eisa 1-3 0-0 2, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-17 66.

UTSA (4-3)

Alley 2-4 1-2 5, Germany 4-7 2-2 10, Jackson 3-13 3-3 9, Wallace 4-8 2-5 12, Parrish 4-9 3-4 11, Czumbel 1-2 7-9 9, Barisic 7-11 1-2 18, Bofinger 2-2 0-2 4, Ivy-Curry 2-3 0-3 4, Rodriguez 2-3 0-0 4, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Addo-Ankrah 0-0 0-0 0, Jabbar 0-0 0-0 0, Sanni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 19-32 88.

Halftime_UTSA 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 7-21 (Buster 4-10, Kopp 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Nickerson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Sullivan 0-1), UTSA 5-19 (Barisic 3-6, Wallace 2-5, Alley 0-1, Czumbel 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Jackson 0-4). Fouled Out_Jefferson. Rebounds_Lamar 34 (Nickerson 7), UTSA 35 (Barisic 10). Assists_Lamar 9 (Jefferson 4), UTSA 17 (Parrish 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 29, UTSA 22. A_334 (4,080).

