UTSA 91, Sul Ross State University 62

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 9:44 pm
SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY (0-1)

Dixon 1-3 2-4 5, Paredes 1-5 0-0 3, Licon 6-13 0-0 16, Minix 1-3 5-5 7, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Boone 7-11 0-2 17, Kelsey 0-2 0-0 0, C.Perkins 1-5 0-0 2, Kerley 3-8 1-2 8, J.Perkins 0-4 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Spears 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-63 8-13 62.

UTSA (2-2)

Alley 2-5 0-0 4, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 8-15 0-0 18, Wallace 7-14 2-2 19, Parrish 6-7 0-0 14, Czumbel 4-5 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 2-9 0-0 4, Germany 2-4 5-6 9, Barisic 2-7 0-0 5, Rodriguez 2-3 0-0 4, Bofinger 2-2 0-0 4, Sanni 0-0 0-0 0, Addo-Ankrah 0-0 0-0 0, Jabbar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-72 7-8 91.

Halftime_UTSA 49-39. 3-Point Goals_Sul Ross State University 10-31 (Licon 4-5, Boone 3-4, Dixon 1-2, Kerley 1-3, Paredes 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Sanchez 0-1, Kelsey 0-2, Minix 0-2, J.Perkins 0-2, C.Perkins 0-3), UTSA 10-34 (Wallace 3-10, Czumbel 2-2, Parrish 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Barisic 1-5, Jabbar 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Alley 0-2, Ivy-Curry 0-4). Fouled Out_Bofinger. Rebounds_Sul Ross State University 31 (Boone 8), UTSA 45 (Barisic 7). Assists_Sul Ross State University 16 (Dixon 4), UTSA 19 (Jackson, Czumbel 4). Total Fouls_Sul Ross State University 11, UTSA 17. A_410 (4,080).

