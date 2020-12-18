UTSA goes up against Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake vs. UTSA (2-3)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Saints of NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake. UTSA lost 73-61 at Oregon State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Eric Parrish and Jacob Germany have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Roadrunners points this season.MIGHTY MONZON: Ruben Monzon has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 30.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: UTSA put up 99 and came away with a 35-point win over Our Lady of the Lake when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Roadrunners put up 72.3 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.