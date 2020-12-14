On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
UTSA takes on Oregon State

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

UTSA (2-2) vs. Oregon State (2-3)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces UTSA in an early season matchup. UTSA easily beat Sul Ross State by 29 on Dec. 12. Oregon State lost 87-86 in overtime to Portland on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors. Keaton Wallace, Jhivvan Jackson, Eric Parrish and Jacob Germany have combined to account for 58 percent all Roadrunners scoring this season.WATCH OUT FOR WALLACE: Wallace has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beavers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roadrunners. Oregon State has an assist on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) over its previous three contests while UTSA has assists on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State is rated first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

