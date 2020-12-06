On Air: Federal News Network program
Valparaiso 52, Purdue 47

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 4:50 pm
VALPARAISO (2-1)

Ellenson 1-3 0-0 3, Morrison 1-7 1-2 3, Frederick 3-6 2-7 8, Weinman 2-9 0-0 6, White 9-14 0-0 20, VanKempen 3-8 2-2 10, Earnest 1-5 0-0 2, Gunn 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-53 5-11 52

PURDUE (1-1)

Diagne 1-3 4-4 6, Farquhar 2-11 3-4 7, Layden 0-6 0-0 0, Stallings 2-6 2-2 6, Traylor 5-11 5-7 15, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Hardin 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Shaya Kyle 0-2 3-6 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-55 17-23 47

Valparaiso 11 6 15 20 52
Purdue 4 14 9 20 47

3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 7-21 (Ellenson 1-2, Morrison 0-1, Weinman 2-6, White 2-5, VanKempen 2-6, Earnest 0-1), Purdue 0-15 (Farquhar 0-1, Layden 0-4, Stallings 0-1, Traylor 0-2, Hardin 0-3, Moore 0-4). Assists_Valparaiso 11 (White 3), Purdue 3 (Farquhar 1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Valparaiso 34 (Team 3-3), Purdue 43 (Farquhar 5-14). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 17, Purdue 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_168.

