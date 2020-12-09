Valparaiso 80, SIU-Edwardsville 58

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (2-3)
Wilson 7-15 2-2 16, L.Wright 4-7 0-0 8, S.Wright 3-10 0-1 7, Adewunmi 5-7 1-2 11, Carter 1-6 0-0 2, Curtis 3-6 1-4 7, Polk 1-4 2-4 4, James 1-2 0-0 3, Matas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 6-13 58.
VALPARAISO (2-3)
Krikke 2-3 5-7 9, Gordon 4-6 1-1 10, Sackey 3-7 1-2 7, Barrett 3-8 0-0 9, Clay 3-8 0-0 6, Robinson 2-6 2-2 6, Edwards 7-9 3-3 20, Helm 0-0 0-0 0, Ognacevic 1-8 1-2 3, Kpegeol 4-5 2-2 10, Lorange 0-1 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Fricke 0-0 0-0 0, Pappas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 15-19 80.
Halftime_Valparaiso 33-22. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 2-17 (James 1-1, S.Wright 1-5, Adewunmi 0-1, Carter 0-2, Curtis 0-2, Polk 0-2, Wilson 0-4), Valparaiso 7-25 (Edwards 3-4, Barrett 3-7, Gordon 1-3, Lorange 0-1, Ognacevic 0-2, Sackey 0-2, Clay 0-3, Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out_S.Wright. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 27 (S.Wright, Carter 6), Valparaiso 33 (Edwards 8). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 11 (S.Wright 4), Valparaiso 16 (Sackey 8). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 20, Valparaiso 21.
