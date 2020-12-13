Vanderbilt 80, Chattanooga 78

VANDERBILT (2-1)
Alexander 5-18 2-2 14, Chambers 4-9 1-2 9, Love 9-19 3-4 21, Hall 7-12 4-5 19, Pehadzic 4-8 2-3 11, Bartram 2-7 0-0 6, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-74 12-16 80
CHATTANOOGA (1-3)
Cornelius 6-10 1-4 13, Williams 5-14 0-0 11, Dial 4-13 0-2 10, Olafsdottir 0-4 0-0 0, Pugh 4-8 1-2 11, Uwusiaba 0-1 0-0 0, Hampel 1-1 2-2 5, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Jarrells 4-8 4-6 15, Walker 3-4 4-4 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 12-20 78
|Vanderbilt
|14
|21
|17
|28
|—
|80
|Chattanooga
|23
|19
|15
|21
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-18 (Alexander 2-9, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 1-3, Bartram 2-5), Chattanooga 10-24 (Cornelius 0-1, Williams 1-3, Dial 2-7, Olafsdottir 0-1, Pugh 2-4, Hampel 1-1, Hill 0-2, Jarrells 3-4, Walker 1-1). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Love 3), Chattanooga 17 (Jarrells 8). Fouled Out_Vanderbilt Love, Bowman. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 43 (Chambers 6-6), Chattanooga 41 (Cornelius 7-18). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 23, Chattanooga 17. Technical Fouls_Vanderbilt Team 1. A_0.
