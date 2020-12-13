On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Vanderbilt 80, Chattanooga 78

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

VANDERBILT (2-1)

Alexander 5-18 2-2 14, Chambers 4-9 1-2 9, Love 9-19 3-4 21, Hall 7-12 4-5 19, Pehadzic 4-8 2-3 11, Bartram 2-7 0-0 6, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-74 12-16 80

CHATTANOOGA (1-3)

Cornelius 6-10 1-4 13, Williams 5-14 0-0 11, Dial 4-13 0-2 10, Olafsdottir 0-4 0-0 0, Pugh 4-8 1-2 11, Uwusiaba 0-1 0-0 0, Hampel 1-1 2-2 5, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Jarrells 4-8 4-6 15, Walker 3-4 4-4 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 12-20 78

Vanderbilt 14 21 17 28 80
Chattanooga 23 19 15 21 78

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-18 (Alexander 2-9, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 1-3, Bartram 2-5), Chattanooga 10-24 (Cornelius 0-1, Williams 1-3, Dial 2-7, Olafsdottir 0-1, Pugh 2-4, Hampel 1-1, Hill 0-2, Jarrells 3-4, Walker 1-1). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Love 3), Chattanooga 17 (Jarrells 8). Fouled Out_Vanderbilt Love, Bowman. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 43 (Chambers 6-6), Chattanooga 41 (Cornelius 7-18). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 23, Chattanooga 17. Technical Fouls_Vanderbilt Team 1. A_0.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman