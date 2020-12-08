On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Vanderbilt 81, ETSU 61

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 11:17 pm
< a min read
      

ETSU (1-2)

Dowdell 3-5 1-2 9, Stafford 1-8 5-6 7, Davis 3-12 1-6 7, Moore 1-4 5-6 8, Upton 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 4-7 0-2 9, Adams 3-4 0-0 6, Post 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-6 1-2 1, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 1-1 2-2 4, Hooks 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 17-28 61

VANDERBILT (1-1)

Alexander 3-14 3-4 11, Chambers 1-2 0-0 2, Love 7-14 5-8 19, Hall 6-11 3-4 16, Pehadzic 9-23 1-2 25, Bartram 2-10 0-0 6, Bowman 0-1 1-4 1, LaChance 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-75 14-24 81

ETSU 17 14 7 23 61
Vanderbilt 13 25 28 15 81

3-Point Goals_ETSU 4-19 (Dowdell 2-2, Stafford 0-3, Davis 0-2, Moore 1-3, Upton 0-1, Jackson 1-3, Post 0-1, Sanders 0-3, Hooks 0-1), Vanderbilt 11-37 (Alexander 2-9, Love 0-2, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 6-15, Bartram 2-10). Assists_ETSU 10 (Dowdell 2), Vanderbilt 14 (Pehadzic 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_ETSU 50 (Davis 4-8), Vanderbilt 45 (Chambers 4-9). Total Fouls_ETSU 18, Vanderbilt 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers