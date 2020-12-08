Vanderbilt 81, ETSU 61

ETSU (1-2)
Dowdell 3-5 1-2 9, Stafford 1-8 5-6 7, Davis 3-12 1-6 7, Moore 1-4 5-6 8, Upton 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 4-7 0-2 9, Adams 3-4 0-0 6, Post 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-6 1-2 1, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 1-1 2-2 4, Hooks 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 17-28 61
VANDERBILT (1-1)
Alexander 3-14 3-4 11, Chambers 1-2 0-0 2, Love 7-14 5-8 19, Hall 6-11 3-4 16, Pehadzic 9-23 1-2 25, Bartram 2-10 0-0 6, Bowman 0-1 1-4 1, LaChance 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-75 14-24 81
|ETSU
|17
|14
|7
|23
|—
|61
|Vanderbilt
|13
|25
|28
|15
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_ETSU 4-19 (Dowdell 2-2, Stafford 0-3, Davis 0-2, Moore 1-3, Upton 0-1, Jackson 1-3, Post 0-1, Sanders 0-3, Hooks 0-1), Vanderbilt 11-37 (Alexander 2-9, Love 0-2, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 6-15, Bartram 2-10). Assists_ETSU 10 (Dowdell 2), Vanderbilt 14 (Pehadzic 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_ETSU 50 (Davis 4-8), Vanderbilt 45 (Chambers 4-9). Total Fouls_ETSU 18, Vanderbilt 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
