On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Vanderbilt 90, VCU 81

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 5:49 pm
< a min read
      

VCU (2-5)

Archie 6-10 1-3 13, Hattix-Covington 1-8 1-2 3, Reed 8-12 4-4 21, Taya Robinson 6-10 6-8 20, Te-Biasu 4-13 1-2 12, Bloom 1-6 0-0 2, Motekaityte 0-2 0-0 0, Samantha Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith-Wallace 4-8 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 15-21 81

VANDERBILT (3-1)

Alexander 7-16 5-7 20, Chambers 2-2 0-0 4, Love 12-15 4-6 29, Hall 4-10 2-2 11, Pehadzic 3-11 1-2 8, Bartram 6-10 0-0 18, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 12-17 90

VCU 16 24 20 21 81
Vanderbilt 20 18 28 24 90

3-Point Goals_VCU 6-20 (Hattix-Covington 0-3, Reed 1-3, Robinson 2-5, Te-Biasu 3-8, Griffith-Wallace 0-1), Vanderbilt 10-25 (Alexander 1-4, Love 1-3, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 1-7, Bartram 6-10). Assists_VCU 14 (Reed 4), Vanderbilt 17 (Hall 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_VCU 36 (Hattix-Covington 4-6), Vanderbilt 35 (Alexander 3-9). Total Fouls_VCU 15, Vanderbilt 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_46.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19