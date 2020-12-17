Vanderbilt 90, VCU 81

VCU (2-5)

Archie 6-10 1-3 13, Hattix-Covington 1-8 1-2 3, Reed 8-12 4-4 21, Taya Robinson 6-10 6-8 20, Te-Biasu 4-13 1-2 12, Bloom 1-6 0-0 2, Motekaityte 0-2 0-0 0, Samantha Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith-Wallace 4-8 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 15-21 81

VANDERBILT (3-1)

Alexander 7-16 5-7 20, Chambers 2-2 0-0 4, Love 12-15 4-6 29, Hall 4-10 2-2 11, Pehadzic 3-11 1-2 8, Bartram 6-10 0-0 18, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 12-17 90

VCU 16 24 20 21 — 81 Vanderbilt 20 18 28 24 — 90

3-Point Goals_VCU 6-20 (Hattix-Covington 0-3, Reed 1-3, Robinson 2-5, Te-Biasu 3-8, Griffith-Wallace 0-1), Vanderbilt 10-25 (Alexander 1-4, Love 1-3, Hall 1-1, Pehadzic 1-7, Bartram 6-10). Assists_VCU 14 (Reed 4), Vanderbilt 17 (Hall 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_VCU 36 (Hattix-Covington 4-6), Vanderbilt 35 (Alexander 3-9). Total Fouls_VCU 15, Vanderbilt 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_46.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.