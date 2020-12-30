On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Vaudrin leads Winthrop over Campbell 84-83

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 6:22 pm
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Winthrop edged past Campbell 84-83 on Wednesday.

Vaudrin made a free throw with 1:01 left for a 77-69 lead, and Winthrop hit 8 of 11 in the final minute to seal it.

Charles Falden added 16 points for Winthrop (6-0, 3-0 Big South Conference). The Eagles attempted 50 free throws.

Jordan Whitfield had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (4-4, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row. Jesus Carralero added 16 points and five assists, and Austin McCullough had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

