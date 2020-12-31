Trending:
Vaudrin triple-double leads Winthrop over Campbell 94-76

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 5:56 pm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had his third triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Winthrop to a 94-76 win over Campbell on Thursday, the Eagles’ seventh consecutive victory to open the season.

Winthrop, off to its best start in program history, defeated Campbell 84-83 on Wednesday.

Adonis Arms had 15 points for Winthrop (7-0, 4-0 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added 15 points. Chase Claxton had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Vaudrin had a triple-double of 13-11-14 against USC Upstate on Dec. 13 and his first last January.

Jordan Whitfield had 20 points for the Fighting Camels (4-5, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 15 points. Jesus Carralero had 12 points and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

