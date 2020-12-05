VCU 60, Mount St. Mary’s 42

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (1-2)
M.Jefferson 1-2 1-2 3, Offurum 2-7 1-2 6, Opoku 3-10 1-2 7, Chong Qui 2-7 2-2 6, Reaves 1-5 0-0 2, Leffew 5-7 1-2 14, J.Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Barton 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0, Dedolli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 6-10 42.
VCU (2-2)
Douglas 2-5 1-1 5, Stockard 4-6 0-0 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 6, Baldwin 1-5 0-0 2, Hyland 5-12 0-0 14, Clark 1-4 4-4 6, Ward 3-7 0-0 6, Watkins 2-3 0-0 5, Brown-Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Banks 1-5 0-0 2, Medley-Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-5 60.
Halftime_VCU 37-20. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 4-15 (Leffew 3-5, Offurum 1-3, Barton 0-1, Chong Qui 0-1, Miller 0-1, Opoku 0-1, Reaves 0-3), VCU 7-18 (Hyland 4-8, Williams 2-3, Watkins 1-2, Baldwin 0-1, Brown-Jones 0-1, Clark 0-1, Banks 0-2). Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 26 (Opoku, J.Jefferson 6), VCU 28 (Douglas, Baldwin, Ward 5). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 7 (Chong Qui 2), VCU 16 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 6, VCU 13.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments