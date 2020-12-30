Trending:
VCU 80, Saint Joseph’s 64

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 2:04 pm
VCU (8-2)

C.Douglas 0-3 2-2 2, Stockard 3-5 4-7 10, Williams 6-11 4-4 17, Baldwin 4-7 2-3 12, Hyland 2-9 2-3 7, Clark 2-2 0-0 5, Ward 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 4-7 1-2 10, Watkins 3-5 2-4 10, Brown-Jones 0-1 2-4 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-56 20-31 80.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-6)

Funk 4-9 1-2 10, Longpre 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 6-13 4-4 20, Brown 2-8 2-2 7, Foster 1-7 1-3 3, Hall 1-4 0-0 2, Forrest 2-3 0-0 4, Tracey 1-1 6-6 9, Moore 1-3 1-4 3, Jansson 1-1 0-0 2, M.Douglas 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 19-50 19-25 64.

Halftime_VCU 40-32. 3-Point Goals_VCU 8-19 (Baldwin 2-2, Watkins 2-4, Clark 1-1, Curry 1-1, Hyland 1-4, Williams 1-5, Banks 0-1, Ward 0-1), Saint Joseph’s 7-24 (Bishop 4-8, Tracey 1-1, Brown 1-4, Funk 1-5, Forrest 0-1, Moore 0-1, Foster 0-4). Rebounds_VCU 31 (Williams 7), Saint Joseph’s 31 (Brown 8). Assists_VCU 8 (Williams 3), Saint Joseph’s 16 (Hall 7). Total Fouls_VCU 21, Saint Joseph’s 21.

