VCU 93, W. Carolina 68

W. CAROLINA (6-1)

Cork 7-10 2-2 16, Faulkner 3-10 1-1 9, M.Halvorsen 2-6 6-7 12, McCray 4-11 0-0 9, Harris 5-8 0-0 12, Langlais 2-5 0-0 4, McMahon 1-2 1-1 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Massey 0-1 0-0 0, McGhie 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 10-11 68.

VCU (5-2)

Douglas 5-6 1-1 11, Stockard 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 4-8 1-2 10, Baldwin 1-3 0-0 2, Hyland 11-17 3-3 31, Ward 3-3 2-2 8, Watkins 6-11 0-0 15, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Banks 2-4 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-63 9-10 93.

Halftime_VCU 43-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 8-25 (Faulkner 2-5, Harris 2-5, M.Halvorsen 2-6, McGhie 1-1, McCray 1-6, Massey 0-1, McMahon 0-1), VCU 10-24 (Hyland 6-11, Watkins 3-6, Williams 1-3, Baldwin 0-2, Clark 0-2). Rebounds_W. Carolina 23 (Harris 6), VCU 27 (Williams 6). Assists_W. Carolina 14 (McCray 4), VCU 21 (Williams, Baldwin, Ward 4). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 10, VCU 14.

