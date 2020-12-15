Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

VCU 93, W. Carolina 68

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:03 pm
< a min read
      

W. CAROLINA (6-1)

Cork 7-10 2-2 16, Faulkner 3-10 1-1 9, M.Halvorsen 2-6 6-7 12, McCray 4-11 0-0 9, Harris 5-8 0-0 12, Langlais 2-5 0-0 4, McMahon 1-2 1-1 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Massey 0-1 0-0 0, McGhie 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 10-11 68.

VCU (5-2)

Douglas 5-6 1-1 11, Stockard 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 4-8 1-2 10, Baldwin 1-3 0-0 2, Hyland 11-17 3-3 31, Ward 3-3 2-2 8, Watkins 6-11 0-0 15, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Banks 2-4 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-63 9-10 93.

Halftime_VCU 43-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 8-25 (Faulkner 2-5, Harris 2-5, M.Halvorsen 2-6, McGhie 1-1, McCray 1-6, Massey 0-1, McMahon 0-1), VCU 10-24 (Hyland 6-11, Watkins 3-6, Williams 1-3, Baldwin 0-2, Clark 0-2). Rebounds_W. Carolina 23 (Harris 6), VCU 27 (Williams 6). Assists_W. Carolina 14 (McCray 4), VCU 21 (Williams, Baldwin, Ward 4). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 10, VCU 14.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities