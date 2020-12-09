VCU 95, NC A&T 59

NC A&T (2-5)

Lyons 4-9 4-5 13, Morrice 2-6 0-0 4, Duling 0-4 0-0 0, Harris 2-9 7-7 12, Langley 2-5 7-9 11, Cleveland 0-6 1-3 1, Q.Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 2-6 2-4 7, T.Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 1-3 0-1 3, Filmore 1-1 0-0 2, Maddox 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-58 21-29 59.

VCU (3-2)

Douglas 4-5 0-0 8, Stockard 3-6 3-4 9, Williams 1-2 4-4 7, Baldwin 4-6 1-1 10, Hyland 11-16 1-2 30, Clark 3-5 0-0 6, Ward 3-4 0-0 6, Watkins 3-6 2-2 9, Banks 2-3 1-2 6, Brown-Jones 1-2 2-3 4, Medley-Bacon 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-56 14-18 95.

Halftime_VCU 47-26. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 4-20 (Matthews 1-2, Harris 1-3, Lyons 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Langley 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Duling 0-4), VCU 11-24 (Hyland 7-12, Baldwin 1-2, Banks 1-2, Williams 1-2, Watkins 1-4, Clark 0-2). Fouled Out_Baldwin, Clark. Rebounds_NC A&T 26 (Morrice 5), VCU 41 (Williams 8). Assists_NC A&T 8 (Langley 3), VCU 20 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_NC A&T 16, VCU 24.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.