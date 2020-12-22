Trending:
Vermont 62, Mass.-Lowell 53

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:35 pm
VERMONT (1-1)

Powell 2-7 3-3 7, Duncan 2-8 1-2 5, Mazzulla 3-9 2-3 8, Shungu 2-5 8-8 12, Smith 3-7 4-4 10, Patella 3-8 3-4 9, Fiorillo 3-5 0-0 7, Beckett 1-2 0-0 3, Deloney 0-1 1-2 1, Demuth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 22-26 62.

MASS.-LOWELL (2-4)

Al.Blunt 3-12 0-0 6, Boudie 0-1 0-0 0, Withers 2-5 0-0 5, Daley 2-3 0-0 4, Noel 7-10 2-2 18, Mitchell 5-11 1-4 15, Hammond 0-2 4-4 4, Jordan-Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 8-12 53.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 2-17 (Beckett 1-2, Fiorillo 1-3, Deloney 0-1, Mazzulla 0-1, Patella 0-1, Shungu 0-2, Smith 0-3, Powell 0-4), Mass.-Lowell 7-18 (Mitchell 4-8, Noel 2-3, Withers 1-2, Daley 0-1, Al.Blunt 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_Hammond, Brooks. Rebounds_Vermont 27 (Shungu 6), Mass.-Lowell 30 (Withers 11). Assists_Vermont 5 (Mazzulla, Shungu, Patella, Deloney, Demuth 1), Mass.-Lowell 8 (Daley 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 17, Mass.-Lowell 29.

