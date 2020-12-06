Trending:
Vikings lose Kendricks; Arnette, Gore suffer concussions

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 9:15 pm
2 min read
      

The Minnesota Vikings lost 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to an aggravated calf injury in warmups prior to their 27-24 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Vikings’ improving defense still came up big, forcing four takeaways.

Kendricks had been on the injury report during the week with a calf injury.

There were a number of injuries in the Las Vegas Raiders’ last-second, 31-28 victory against the winless New York Jets.

Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and Jets running back Frank Gore both suffered concussions when they collided helmet-to-helmet on the game’s second play. Arnette left last week’s game at Atlanta with a concussion, but returned to practice during the week.

Raiders safety Jeff Heath left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Jets guard Greg Van Roten and safety Ashtyn Davis both left with foot injuries.

In other injury news:

— Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson left with a leg injury in the first half of New Orleans’ 21-16 win over Atlanta. He was starting in place of Janoris Jenkins, who missed the game with a knee injury.

— Falcons safety Riccardo Allen suffered a concussion in the second half.

— The Lions lost right tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford (back) and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) in a 34-30 win against Chicago.

— Bears tight end J.P. Holtz hurt his shoulder.

— Colts right tackle Le’Raven Clark was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 26-20 win against the Texans.

— Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown sustained a concussion in the first quarter.

— Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (left ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) were knocked out of Miami’s 19-7 win against Cincinnati.

— Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams (right knee) was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander also left the game.

— Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was checked for a concussion in a 41-35 win against Tennessee.

— Rams running back Darrell Henderson (knee) left in the first quarter against the Cardinals, but returned to score a big 38-yard touchdown in L.A.’s 38-28 win.

— Cardinals cornerback Johnathan Joseph left with a stinger in the first half.

— Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and tight end Ryan Izzo suffered neck injuries in New England’s 45-0 rout of the Chargers.

— Chargers running back Joshua Kelley suffered an ankle injury and did not return. Left tackle Sam Tevi missed the game because his wife gave birth to the couple’s child.

— Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) and guard Jason Peters (foot) didn’t finish a 30-16 loss to the Packers. Cornerback Darius Slay injured his knee in the second half.

— Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion), running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (ankle) and defensive tackle Billy Winn (triceps) left the game. Defensive back Raven Green injured his shoulder and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was evaluated for a concussion.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

