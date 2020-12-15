Virginia Tech 66, No. 24 Clemson 60

CLEMSON (5-1)

Baehre 2-6 2-2 7, Simms 4-6 6-6 15, Dawes 6-14 1-2 18, Honor 1-6 0-0 3, Trapp 3-7 1-2 9, Newman 0-1 2-2 2, Hunter 2-5 0-0 4, Hall 1-4 0-0 2, Prosper 0-1 0-0 0, Hemenway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 12-14 60.

VIRGINIA TECH (5-1)

Aluma 2-4 9-12 13, Mutts 1-6 2-2 4, Alleyne 4-7 2-2 13, Bede 2-5 1-2 5, Radford 5-11 5-6 15, Cattoor 3-5 3-4 11, Pemsl 1-3 3-3 5, Cone 0-2 0-0 0, N’Guessan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 25-31 66.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 10-25 (Dawes 5-11, Trapp 2-3, Simms 1-1, Baehre 1-2, Honor 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Newman 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Hall 0-2), Virginia Tech 5-16 (Alleyne 3-5, Cattoor 2-4, Bede 0-1, Cone 0-1, Aluma 0-2, Mutts 0-3). Rebounds_Clemson 23 (Dawes 4), Virginia Tech 29 (Cattoor 6). Assists_Clemson 10 (Honor 4), Virginia Tech 9 (Mutts 3). Total Fouls_Clemson 24, Virginia Tech 17. A_250 (10,052).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.