Virginia Tech 88, Pittsburgh 71

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 8:21 pm
PITTSBURGH (2-2)

Igbokwe 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 2-2 3-5 7, Everett 7-19 1-2 21, Green 1-5 0-0 3, Harris 9-20 3-3 22, Ezeja 1-2 0-0 2, Hayford 4-5 1-1 10, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, King 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 8-11 71

VIRGINIA TECH (6-0)

Jones 3-10 0-0 6, Kitley 5-12 5-8 15, Amoore 4-9 2-2 13, King 7-12 8-10 29, Sheppard 5-12 4-4 17, Ennis 0-1 0-0 0, Geiman 1-4 0-0 3, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 19-24 88

Pittsburgh 32 16 15 8 71
Virginia Tech 25 15 23 25 88

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 9-16 (Everett 6-9, Green 1-3, Harris 1-2, Hayford 1-1, Strother 0-1), Virginia Tech 15-31 (Amoore 3-5, King 7-12, Sheppard 3-8, Geiman 1-4, Green 1-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 12 (Harris 9), Virginia Tech 19 (Kitley 6). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Ezeja. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 31 (Igbokwe 3-5), Virginia Tech 37 (Kitley 4-9). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 22, Virginia Tech 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_250.

