Virginia Tech 92, George Washington 57

GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-1)
Blethen 2-6 0-0 5, Luma 1-5 0-0 2, Taiwo 3-10 2-8 8, Loder 2-6 4-4 8, Whitney 5-12 2-2 13, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Brigham 6-10 1-2 13, Gingras 1-1 1-4 3, Macke 0-1 0-0 0, Perea 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 11-22 57
VIRGINIA TECH (3-0)
Jones 2-7 1-2 5, Kitley 7-7 2-3 16, Amoore 7-13 0-0 17, King 4-7 0-0 12, Sheppard 7-12 3-4 22, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Obouh Fegue 2-3 0-0 4, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Ennis 2-3 0-0 6, Geiman 0-1 0-0 0, Green 3-4 0-0 8, Calhoun 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-63 6-9 92
|George Washington
|13
|14
|9
|21
|—
|57
|Virginia Tech
|25
|24
|27
|16
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_George Washington 2-9 (Blethen 1-3, Luma 0-1, Loder 0-2, Whitney 1-3), Virginia Tech 16-31 (Jones 0-1, Amoore 3-6, King 4-7, Sheppard 5-10, Gregg 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Ennis 2-2, Geiman 0-1, Green 2-2). Assists_George Washington 13 (Loder 4), Virginia Tech 18 (King 4). Fouled Out_George Washington Luma. Rebounds_George Washington 19 (Team 2-4), Virginia Tech 48 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_George Washington 13, Virginia Tech 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
