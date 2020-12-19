On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 7:40 pm
< a min read
      

COPPIN ST. (1-6)

Sakickas 1-2 0-0 2, Sarvan 2-6 0-0 5, N.Tarke 2-3 2-7 7, A.Tarke 7-15 4-9 19, Thomas 2-8 0-0 4, Cardaci 1-7 1-2 4, Harkema 1-6 0-3 2, Gross 3-6 5-6 12, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 12-27 57.

VIRGINIA TECH (6-1)

Aluma 4-10 2-2 12, Mutts 2-4 4-4 9, Alleyne 6-11 1-2 18, Bede 1-3 0-0 2, Radford 1-1 2-4 5, Cone 6-12 1-1 18, Cattoor 3-4 3-4 11, N’Guessan 1-3 2-5 4, Bamisile 3-4 2-2 9, Maddox 3-4 0-0 9, Pemsl 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, Yates 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 17-24 97.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 5-26 (N.Tarke 1-2, Gross 1-4, Sarvan 1-4, A.Tarke 1-4, Cardaci 1-7, Thomas 0-2, Harkema 0-3), Virginia Tech 20-37 (Alleyne 5-9, Cone 5-11, Maddox 3-3, Aluma 2-2, Cattoor 2-3, Radford 1-1, Bamisile 1-2, Mutts 1-3, Yates 0-1, Bede 0-2). Fouled Out_Thomas, Harkema, N’Guessan. Rebounds_Coppin St. 25 (Thomas 7), Virginia Tech 39 (Aluma 7). Assists_Coppin St. 10 (N.Tarke, A.Tarke, Harkema 2), Virginia Tech 20 (Bede, Cattoor 5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 22, Virginia Tech 23. A_250 (10,052).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine