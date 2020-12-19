Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57

COPPIN ST. (1-6)

Sakickas 1-2 0-0 2, Sarvan 2-6 0-0 5, N.Tarke 2-3 2-7 7, A.Tarke 7-15 4-9 19, Thomas 2-8 0-0 4, Cardaci 1-7 1-2 4, Harkema 1-6 0-3 2, Gross 3-6 5-6 12, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 12-27 57.

VIRGINIA TECH (6-1)

Aluma 4-10 2-2 12, Mutts 2-4 4-4 9, Alleyne 6-11 1-2 18, Bede 1-3 0-0 2, Radford 1-1 2-4 5, Cone 6-12 1-1 18, Cattoor 3-4 3-4 11, N’Guessan 1-3 2-5 4, Bamisile 3-4 2-2 9, Maddox 3-4 0-0 9, Pemsl 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, Yates 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 17-24 97.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 5-26 (N.Tarke 1-2, Gross 1-4, Sarvan 1-4, A.Tarke 1-4, Cardaci 1-7, Thomas 0-2, Harkema 0-3), Virginia Tech 20-37 (Alleyne 5-9, Cone 5-11, Maddox 3-3, Aluma 2-2, Cattoor 2-3, Radford 1-1, Bamisile 1-2, Mutts 1-3, Yates 0-1, Bede 0-2). Fouled Out_Thomas, Harkema, N’Guessan. Rebounds_Coppin St. 25 (Thomas 7), Virginia Tech 39 (Aluma 7). Assists_Coppin St. 10 (N.Tarke, A.Tarke, Harkema 2), Virginia Tech 20 (Bede, Cattoor 5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 22, Virginia Tech 23. A_250 (10,052).

