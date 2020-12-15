Trending:
Viti leads Georgia Southern over Carver College 92-27

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 8:12 pm
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — David Viti had 12 points off the bench to carry Georgia Southern to a 92-27 win over Carver College on Tuesday night.

Elijah McCadden had 11 points for Georgia Southern (4-2). Kamari Brown added 10 points and Zack Bryant had three blocks.

Bryson Scott had six points for the Cougars.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

