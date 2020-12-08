Trending:
VMI 100, Greensboro 65

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 7:05 pm
GREENSBORO (1-1)

Brown 6-14 1-1 14, Dorsey 3-9 0-0 7, Collins 3-11 0-0 7, Huggins 2-3 0-0 4, Meertins 4-12 1-2 9, Machuca 3-6 0-2 8, Murray 0-1 1-2 1, Sergi 0-3 0-0 0, Gary 2-2 0-2 5, Morris 1-3 0-0 3, Moser 0-1 0-0 0, McQuinn 1-2 0-0 3, Amritt 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 26-69 4-11 65.

VMI (3-2)

Stephens 3-5 0-0 9, Conway 4-5 2-2 12, Curfman 5-7 0-0 14, Lewis 6-8 4-4 17, Parham 3-5 2-2 9, Bond 1-4 0-0 2, Arnold 2-4 0-0 6, Bonham 3-8 3-3 11, Mans 1-3 6-8 8, Butler 1-6 2-2 4, Nussbaum 3-3 0-0 6, Fahl 1-1 0-0 2, Wolfe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 19-21 100.

Halftime_VMI 55-28. 3-Point Goals_Greensboro 9-28 (Machuca 2-4, Amritt 1-1, Gary 1-1, McQuinn 1-1, Morris 1-2, Dorsey 1-3, Brown 1-4, Collins 1-5, Huggins 0-1, Moser 0-1, Sergi 0-1, Meertins 0-4), VMI 15-34 (Curfman 4-6, Stephens 3-4, Conway 2-3, Arnold 2-4, Bonham 2-4, Lewis 1-1, Parham 1-2, Wolfe 0-1, Mans 0-2, Bond 0-3, Butler 0-4). Rebounds_Greensboro 23 (Meertins 4), VMI 43 (Lewis 10). Assists_Greensboro 14 (Dorsey 3), VMI 26 (Parham 5). Total Fouls_Greensboro 17, VMI 13. A_200 (5,029).

