VMI 84, Longwood 71

LONGWOOD (0-2)
Granlund 3-8 0-1 8, Nkereuwem 3-4 0-0 6, Wilson 4-9 3-7 11, Hill 6-21 2-2 15, Munoz 5-15 6-9 18, Watson 3-5 2-3 8, Lliteras 1-2 0-0 2, Mohn 1-2 0-0 3, Drewey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 13-22 71.
VMI (2-1)
Stephens 3-8 7-7 13, Conway 8-14 1-1 19, Curfman 4-6 3-3 11, Lewis 2-6 2-4 6, Parham 8-15 2-2 22, Tang 2-5 5-6 9, Mans 0-3 0-0 0, Arnold 2-2 0-0 4, Bonham 0-1 0-0 0, Fahl 0-0 0-0 0, Bond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 20-23 84.
Halftime_VMI 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 6-26 (Granlund 2-3, Munoz 2-8, Mohn 1-2, Hill 1-8, Lliteras 0-1, Wilson 0-4), VMI 6-19 (Parham 4-7, Conway 2-6, Curfman 0-1, Tang 0-1, Mans 0-2, Stephens 0-2). Fouled Out_Nkereuwem. Rebounds_Longwood 31 (Watson 8), VMI 42 (Lewis 11). Assists_Longwood 13 (Hill 6), VMI 13 (Parham 4). Total Fouls_Longwood 21, VMI 19. A_200 (5,029).
