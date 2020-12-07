On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
VMI squares off against Greensboro

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Greensboro vs. VMI (2-2)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be taking on the Pride of Division III Greensboro. VMI lost 64-57 to Virginia Tech in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: VMI’s Greg Parham, Myles Lewis and Jake Stephens have combined to account for 47 percent of all Keydets points this season.GIFTED GREYSON: Greyson Collins has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI went 2-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Keydets put up 69.6 points per contest across those 10 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

