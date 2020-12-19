On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

W. Carolina beats Coll. Of Charleston 76-70 in OT

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 12:11 am
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Western Carolina to a 76-70 overtime win over College of Charleston on Friday night.

Mason Faulkner had 14 points for Western Carolina (7-2). Matt Halvorsen added 13 points. Tyler Harris had 11 points.

Payton Willis had 16 points for the Cougars (2-4) and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Zep Jasper added 16 points. Dontavius King had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones